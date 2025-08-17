SD Unified officials react to ICE statement on parent detainment

LINDA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are pushing back, saying allegations that the organization targeted Linda Vista Elementary School are false.

San Diego Unified School District officials deny ever making allegations that ICE agents were on campus.

Cody Petterson, the district's board president, said the school has a single point of entry so they would know whether or not officials made it onto school grounds.

All of this after a parent of a Linda Vista Elementary School student was detained by ICE Thursday afternoon.

Families in the neighborhood near the school said the man was sitting in a red car, waiting to pick up his kid from the school. In the video, three ICE agents are seen approaching him.

"They would have needed a federal judicial warrant to enter our campus, so we are quite aware that they weren't on campus or on our property," Petterson said. "What we said is that the father was clearly there for pickup for his student. Those who apprehended him clearly knew that because they did in fact contact our school to let us know that that their parent would not be picking up their child so they were quite aware that they were picking up their child who was present for pickup."

The statement ABC 10News received from ICE said the man they arrested was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. They said he was fraudulently using an American's social security number.