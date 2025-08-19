Teachers organize patrols near schools as ICE arrests leave immigrant families fearful

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Recent ICE arrests near schools in San Diego County have left immigrant communities on edge as the new school year begins. Teachers are now organizing patrols to support students and families.

The most recent incident occurred last Thursday when ICE arrested a parent on Olser Street, within view of Linda Vista Elementary School. Video shows ICE agents removing the man from his car while he was waiting to pick up his child from school.

ICE officials stated the parent was an undocumented immigrant fraudulently using a U.S. Social Security number. The San Diego Unified School District had to contact his wife to pick up the child who was left at school.

"You shouldn't have to be scared to bring your kids to school because of all this nonsense. They're supposed to be going after criminals, what criminals you know will take their kids to school and pick them up?" said a concerned parent.

Even before the recent arrests, a group of teachers and community members were organizing and planning patrols near schools to monitor for ICE presence and provide support to families.

Erendira Ramirez, a member of the Association of Raza Educators and Union del Barrio, is among those participating in Tuesday's patrol near Lincoln High School.

"We're patrolling the area for ICE presence to ensure that the community is aware of if there is ICE presence, and two, we're gonna be passing out information to students at Lincoln High School," Ramirez said.

The teacher patrols were planned before the recent ICE arrests near Linda Vista and Camarena Elementary Schools, where, in both cases, parents were arrested during school drop-off or pick-up times.

"We want to ensure that the community understands parents and students understand that the maestros care about their well-being and their coming to school," Ramirez said.

While ICE has repeatedly stated they aren't entering school campuses, volunteers worry that immigration enforcement actions near schools could traumatize children.

"You're right, you're not on campus, but there is a child involved and there is a child that's being traumatized in addition to all the other folks that are witnessing it," Ramirez said.

The first patrol is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Lincoln High School, with more patrols planned in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

