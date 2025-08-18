ICE addresses arrest of parent near local elementary school

There is still a lot of confusion surrounding the recent ICE arrest of a parent near a local school.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they were never on school grounds.

But it happened on Osler Street around pick-up time, with Linda Vista Elementary right in view.

The video of the detention shows immigration agents taking a man out of his car while he was waiting to pick up his child from school.

A representative for ICE told ABC 10News officers approached him after he pulled into a parking lot. b

But video and in-person checks of the location show the car was parked on the side of Osler Street, not in a lot.

Immigration officials also said the allegations that ICE was on school grounds are false.

ABC 10News never reported that officers were on the school's campus, and school officials tell us it would be complicated for that to ever happen.

“They would have needed a federal judicial warrant to enter our campus. They did in fact contact our school to let us know that their parent would not be picking up their child,” said Cody Petterson, San Diego Unified School District Board President.

ICE says that the parent, an undocumented immigrant, was fraudulently using a U.S. Social Security number.

The San Diego Unified School District had to contact his wife to pick up their kid.

Some Linda Vista Elementary parents say the arrest has left fear growing in the community.

"You shouldn't have to be scared to bring your kids to school because of all this nonsense. They're supposed to be going after criminals, what criminals you know will take their kids to school and pick them up?" said Anna Lopez, a parent at Linda Vista Elementary School.

I asked ICE to address concerns about enforcement activity near schools.

They sent me back the same statement from this weekend.

It says in part, “Allegations that ICE targeted Linda Vista Elementary School are FALSE. ICE was NEVER on school grounds. Any smears that ICE targeted an elementary school are contributing to the 1000% increase in assaults against our brave ICE law enforcement.”