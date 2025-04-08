10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, April 8

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

It is Election Day in the South Bay, as voters will select a new District 1 Supervisor for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The seat became open when former Chair Nora Vargas abruptly resigned in January, less than two months after winning reelection. Vargas cited “personal safety and security reasons” for her decision not to serve her second term.

Candidates to replace Vargas include:



Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre

Chula Vista Deputy Mayor Carolina Chavez

Energy consultant Elizabeth Efird

Business owner and former Imperial County Supervisor Louis Fuentes

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann

San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno

Marketing firm associate Lincoln Pickard

With two Democrats and two Republicans on the current Board, the election will determine the Board’s balance of power.

If no candidate receives a majority on Tuesday, a runoff will take place on July 1.

With a population of 650,000 residents, District 1 contains three cities: Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City. It also holds 15 neighborhoods within the city of San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and portion of Spring Valley.

There will be 13 vote centers and multiple drop boxes within District 1 for those looking to cast their ballot or drop their ballot off. Find your nearest vote center/ballot drop box at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elec-rep-info-lookup.html.

Voters will have until 8 p.m. to vote.

City News Service contributed to this report.

(AP) -- China says it will “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

The Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the U.S.‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’” on China is “completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.”

Trump’s threat Monday of additional tariffs on China raised fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war. Stock markets from Tokyo to New York have become more unstable as the tariff war worsens.

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Tuesday, led by gains in Tokyo, where the Nikkei 225 shot up just over 6% as markets calmed somewhat after the shocks from President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes.

Could President Trump’s tariffs eventually lead to higher auto insurance rates?

Could President Trump's tariffs eventually lead to higher auto insurance rates?

Five international students at UC San Diego and one at San Diego State University had their F-1 visas terminated in recent days, creating an uncertain future when it comes to their standing in the U.S.

The F-1 visas allow foreign students the legal status to live in the U.S. while they go to school.

However, a local immigration attorney told ABC 10News that the rules for these specific visas seem to be shifting under the new administration.



