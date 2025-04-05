5 UCSD students got their F-1 visas revoked, 1 other deported

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Five UC San Diego students had their F-1 visas terminated "without warning" the school, according to a campus notice sent out Friday by Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. One other student was denied entry into the United States at the border and later deported back to their home country.

This is in the wake of the federal government terminating visas for international students at several schools nationwide. The notice says the federal government has not yet explained the reasoning behind these terminations to UC San Diego.

The UC system Office of the President also sent out a statement generally acknowledging these student visa terminations:

"The University of California is aware that international students across several of our campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS terminations... We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing that, the University will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws."

The UC San Diego chancellor's notice said that the affected students have been notified, and the school is working to support them. The school urged all international students to visit their International Services and Engagement Office and review the university's "Know Your Rights" card.