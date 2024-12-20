Chairwoman Nora Vargas to step down from San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nora Vargas, the chairwoman and District 1 supervisor for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, announced Friday that she will step down from her role when her current term ends on Jan. 6, 2025.

Vargas won her bid for reelection by 50,947 votes, or 24 percentage points, over challenger Alejandro Galicia.

In her announcement, Vargas said she came to this decision "after very careful consideration."

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," Vargas said. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times, including the past four years on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors."



Vargas was the first Latina chair of the board. Prior to being on the Board of Supervisors, she served on the Southwestern College Governing Board for seven years.

"I've had the privilege of leading transformative initiatives in the County of San Diego and beyond for nearly 30 years, alongside many of you," the statement said. "My priority has always been our community, ensuring that everyone can be seen, heard and have a chance to thrive."

In Aug. 2024, Team 10 obtained documents showing that Vargas had a security detail assigned to protect her. An invoice from July 2024 showed the county paid $41,500.24 to All State Security for the cost of three agents, an SUV rental, and fuel.

At the time, the county did not say what threats or security concerns triggered the need for Vargas' security detail.

“While we cannot disclose the specifics of current security procedures, personal security measures are accessible to all San Diego County Supervisors," an Aug. 15, 2024, email from a county spokesperson said. "It is standard for the Chair of the Board to have heightened security when needed. We are diligently following expert recommendations and protocols to ensure Chairwoman Vargas' safety as she continues her work on behalf of the community.”

In closing, Vargas said she will remain committed to fighting for equity, justice and human rights in her community.

"Thank you for the privilege of serving as your representative," Vargas said.

