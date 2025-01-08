San Diego County Chair Nora Vargas officially out at board of supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Chair Nora Vargas is officially out at the board of supervisors.

This morning, Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson were sworn in for their second terms. Vargas did not attend the ceremony. Her former employees said they had not heard from her.

Vargas announced she was stepping down back on December 20th, just weeks after winning re-election. She cited security concerns without elaborating.

"I respect she’s going to do what’s in her own best interest. I’m personally mostly focused on the county and making sure the work continues," said Supervisor Lawson-Remer.

Part of that work now includes how to replace Vargas. The board can appoint someone, hold a special election, or appoint someone until an election is held.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said he wishes Vargas the best.

"She won that race handily. I know she worked very hard for her constituents of course, it was a surprise, and we all kind of wished she knew before because it’s going to be a very expensive race," said Supervisor Anderson.

It would be the second one in less than two years. A spokeswoman with the Registrar of Voters says the cost to replace former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in 2023 was $4.8 million. Replacing Vargas is expected to be higher because it will likely be the only race at that time.

"We’ve done this before with Nathan Fletcher. We got a lot of stuff moving; nobody missed a beat , and Nora’s staff is still employed," said Supervisor Anderson.

Vargas issued the following statement Monday afternoon.

"A mi querido Distrito, as I conclude my term as County Supervisor, I’m filled with deep gratitude and a mix of emotions. My decision to not take the oath today for a second term was not easy, but it was necessary to prioritize my personal safety and security.

"Despite the challenges, I’m filled with appreciation for the opportunity to have served this incredible community as your first Latina, first woman of color, first immigrant, and first Binational Supervisor.

"I’m proud as I conclude my term as County Supervisor, of what we’ve achieved together. I believe I’ve had the privilege of representing the best constituents – el corazón de San Diego.

"Thank you for trusting me to represent your needs, voices and interests. It’s been an honor to work tirelessly on your behalf.

"To the D1 Equity Team, past and present, I’m appreciative for your dedication and passion. We’ve made a difference in the lives of hundreds and thousands of community members. You should be proud of our collective efforts— we did good!

"To the County of San Diego’s 20,000 plus team members, I am thankful for all of your hard work and commitment. You are the backbone of our community, and I’m yet again grateful to have worked alongside you. To my supporters, community partners, and advocates, thank you for standing up and fighting for the greater good. Our work together has created positive change, and I’m honored to have gotten into good trouble with each of you.

"To my family and friends, thank you for your unwavering support and love. Your encouragement and sacrifices have meant the world to me.

"Eternamente agradecida por la oportunidad. Hasta pronto. Nora Vargas."