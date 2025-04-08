What's at stake in the upcoming election for District 1 Board Supervisor?

Democracy is system set up for the people to choose who represents them in government. That is, if they show up.

"We typically see lower turnout during these special elections," said Cynthia Paes, the Registrar of Voters.

Paes has been in charge of every election in San Diego County for the last four years. She says of the 650,000 people living in the South Bay, less than half are registered to vote. Of those registered, only 14% have turned in their ballot so far for the District 1 special election.

"Ideally, every election is important. We want folks to turn out for these local elections," Paes said.

This election determines who represents the district on the Board of Supervisors, but there's so much more on the line. Candidates say they hope to improve cost of living, housing affordability, homelessness, and the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

The District 1 supervisor also would be the deciding vote on partisan issues like immigration. Currently, the board is split with two democrats and two republicans. There are seven candidates running: including Paloma Aguirre, the Mayor of Imperial Beach, John McCann, the Mayor of Chula Vista, and Vivian Moreno, a San Diego City Council member.

"We do tend to see much lower turnout during the 10 days leading up to election day, and then we have folks who wait until election day to vote in person."

Voters in the South Bay have one day left to cast their ballot. I'm standing in one of thirteen vote centers open from 7a.m. to 8p.m.Tuesday. Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in person at one of these booths.