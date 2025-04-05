Emails show backlash Nora Vargas received before stepping down

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Documents obtained by Team 10 provide insight into the backlash former San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas received before abruptly announcing she would be stepping down from public office last year.

Vargas made the stunning announcement on social media in December 2024, just over a month after voters in District 1 re-elected her to the board.

She said “personal safety and security reasons” were behind her decision not to take the oath of office for a second term.

Emails obtained by Team 10 through public records requests appear to show even her own staff were in the dark about her decision.

Vargas sent an email blast to the public announcing her resignation at 11:06 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2024; she also posted her announcement on social media.

Her staff received an email from her at 1:01 p.m. that day, which read:

“Dear D1 Team, After very careful consideration, I've decided to conclude my tenure as County Supervisor, completing my first term this January 6, 2025. Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term. I am deeply grateful for your commitment to the residents of District 1. Together with our former D1 staff, you have been instrumental in shaping historic changes that prioritize our community's needs. Your efforts have made a lasting impact on our region.”



Staff in the chairwoman’s office were informed that Vargas's chief of staff would lead a transition effort with human resources and answer any questions.

Vargas told her fellow board supervisors about her decision to quit in an email marked “confidential.”

The email, unlike the one sent to her staff, doesn’t have a date listed.

'A milestone decision'

“Dear colleagues, Serving with each of you has been a privilege. I am reaching out to let you know that I have made a milestone decision and wanted you to know before it was public. Please see the statement that will be released shortly,” Vargas wrote.

Team 10 put in a public records request for threats the chairwoman was getting.

Transcripts of voicemails left for Vargas and emails show that a sanctuary resolution she introduced last December triggered backlash.

The policy prevents the county from cooperating with ICE for immigration enforcement.

“By refusing to honor federal immigration transfer and notification requests, the policy mitigates the risk of a two-tiered justice system where immigrants face harsher treatment and denial of constitutional protections,” the policy states.



Vargas tried to defend the policy during a board of supervisors meeting last December.

Late-night voicemails

“We’re not talking about releasing criminals on the streets. So, with that, it’s important to emphasize we’ve witnessed the heart-wrenching consequences of current immigration enforcement policies, including families torn apart in communities,” she said.

Many residents didn’t agree. Some left late-night voicemails for Vargas, while others wrote emails after the policy passed.

“(I’d) like to see half a dozen strangers go into your home when you’re not there. You come home and there they are and some of them are thugs and they’re dangerous, but you can’t remove them because it’s a sanctuary state,” reads one voicemail transcript marked "urgent."

One Arizona man emailed Vargas attacking her personal appearance.



“Good luck stopping Trump from deporting illegal criminals out of (the) USA. You are an overweight female bureaucrat abusing your power, typical democrat, who is about to be educated on what it is to be a real American. Tom Homan will straighten you out, quickly…. Put the fork down, lay off the sweets, smaller bites…. Have a nice day. MAGA!!!” the email read.

In a voicemail left at 8:11 p.m. for the chairwoman, one person asked how people like Vargas get into office.

“It wouldn’t bother me a **** bit if one of these illegals (broke) into your house and had their way with you. It wouldn’t bother me a *** bit," the voicemail stated.

Another man emailed Vargas asking, “Do you have a daughter Nora? What happens when your new sanctuary policy lets a gang member slip thru and rape and murder a relative of yours??”

Residents living in District 1 will head to the polls next Tuesday.

According to the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters, the special election to replace Vargas is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as $6.6 million.

Vargas didn’t respond to an interview request.