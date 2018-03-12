Town hall meeting on school safety being held in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - In light of threats being made to schools across San Diego County in recent weeks, Chula Vista school and city officials will host a town hall meeting on school safety Monday evening.



Chula Vista Elementary School District representatives, members of the Chula Vista police department and city officials are expected to discuss school safety-related issues, plans on how to deal with any potential safety situations and answer questions from the public.



The event will take place from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School (1600 Exploration Falls Dr.) in Chula Vista.







