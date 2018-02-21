TIMELINE: Small plane crashes in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A look at small plane crashes that have happened in San Diego County in recent years.







Feb. 21, 2018: Pilot killed after small plane crashes in Kearny Mesa area

-- One person was killed in a plane crash in Kearny Mesa, blocks away from Montgomery Field. STORY



Feb. 15, 2018: Pilot injured after ultralight plane crashes in Borrego Springs

-- An ultralight pilot suffered minor injuries after crashing near Borrego Valley Airport. STORY



Feb. 6, 2018: 2 people, 1 dog killed in Santee plane crash

-- Two people and a dog died after the small plane they were in crashed in a dirt lot near Gillespie Field. STORY



Dec. 9, 2017: Plane crashes in Clairemont neighborhood

-- Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a home in Clairemont. STORY



Dec. 17, 2017: Plane crash reported in El Cajon near Gillespie Field

-- Three people were hospitalized after a plane crash blocks away from Gillespie Field in El Cajon. STORY



Oct. 21, 2017: Plane crashes into hillside near Alpine, sparks fire

-- A small plane crashed into a hillside just east of the El Capitan Reservoir. STORY



Sept. 27, 2017: Men injured in plane emergency landing near Brown Field

-- Mnor injuries were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing near Brown Field. STORY



Sept. 17, 2017: Small plane crash lands into El Cajon neighborhood

-- A small plane on its way to Gillespie Field landed in an El Cajon neighborhood, but no injuries were reported. STORY



Feb. 12, 2017: Woman killed, 2 others injured after small plane crashes in Ramona area

-- A woman was killed and two men were injured after a small plane crash near Ramona Airport. STORY



Aug. 24, 2016: Plane crash lands, flips over at Fallbrook airport

-- A light plane crashed off the end of a runway and flipped over after landing at Fallbrook Community Airpark, but the 79-year-old pilot and his passenger emerged unscathed. STORY



May 20, 2016: Plane makes hard landing, flips upside down

-- A pilot escaped serious injury after a hard landing near Gillespie Field. STORY



April 2, 2016: Woman dies after plane crashes into car on I-15

-- A small plane crashed into a car parked off I-15, killing a woman sitting inside the vehicle. STORY



July 30, 2014: Woman dead after small plane crashes in Costco parking lot in Kearny Mesa

-- A woman was killed after a plane crashed into a busy parking lot near Montgomery Field. STORY