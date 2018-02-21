Pilot killed after small plane crashes in Kearny Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A small plane crashed in the Kearny Mesa area Wednesday morning, killing one person on board.



According to authorities, just after 6:30 a.m., a Cirrus SR22T crashed nose-first in a construction site in the 4400 block of Ruffin Road, blocks away from Montgomery Field.



San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials confirmed the pilot, who was the plane's lone occupant, died in the crash. Officials said no injuries on the ground were reported.



Fire officials said the pilot appeared to have made an attempt to deploy a parachute, but it did not fully open.



Officials did not immediately confirm the plane's destination, but a witness told 10News the plane took off from nearby Montgomery Field and was heading east when it went down.



Due to the emergency response, Ruffin Road is closed between Ridgehaven Court and Balboa Avenue. Balboa Avenue in the immediate area is expected to be closed indefinitely.



National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA investigators, as well as the county Medical Examiner, were heading to the scene.



10News learned the plane is registered to Dr. John Serocki, an orthopaedic surgeon based at Scripps La Jolla Hospital.



There is no word on if Serocki was piloting the plane on Wednesday.











