2 killed in Santee plane crash; 2 dogs survive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two people were killed and two dogs were injured Tuesday after a small plane crashed in a dirt lot in Santee.



According to authorities, the crash happened at 6:56 a.m. in the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue, just outside of Gillespie Field and a few blocks from Prospect Avenue Elementary School.



Fire officials at the scene confirmed to 10News that two people died in the crash. Officials said two dogs in the Cessna survived and were taken to an animal hospital for treatment.



RELATED: Neighbors question safety of Gillespie Field expansion



Two teens on their way to school told 10News they spotted the plane and saw that it looked like it was struggling to stay in the air. They pulled over because they thought the plane was going to hit their car.



One of the teens said, "The plane was completely destroyed … there was no way you could've gotten to anyone inside."







Several Santee residents, including the teens who witnessed the crash, noted the foggy conditions in the area on social media, but there is no official word on if weather was a factor in the crash.



Meanwhile, officials at Prospect Avenue Elementary said the crash and response to the incident has not affected their school schedule.



RELATED: Plane crash reported in El Cajon near Gillespie Field



