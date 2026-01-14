The Streamline: San Diego's tough budget decisions; time is now to buy an EV?

Here is some of what you need to know in the Jan. 14, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re looking into the City of San Diego’s multimillion-dollar budget deficit, and the potentially tough decisions the city could make to fix its finances.

Family members are searching for answers and closure after a man celebrating his birthday was shot and killed outside of a Chula Vista bar last month.

If you’re in the market for an electric vehicle, consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains why now could be the best time to visit your nearest dealership for some EV deals.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will deliver his State of the City address on Thursday as the city grapples with mounting budgetary challenges and ongoing controversy over paid parking at Balboa Park.

The mayor’s speech comes amid a messy rollout of parking fees at Balboa Park that began last week, sparking widespread frustration among visitors, employees and volunteers. ABC 10News reporters have been at the park every day talking to people about their concerns with the new paid parking machines.

Gloria said there's no chance the city will repeal the fees, citing a growing budget deficit as the reason for keeping the plan in place.

The new parking fees were originally projected to generate an extra $12 million this year for the city. However, that estimate has now dropped to just under $4 million following several delays and changes to the original plan.

According to a memo from the mayor to city department leaders, San Diego is facing a $110 million deficit next year. Gloria is already asking departments to identify areas where they can reduce costs.

The Office of the Independent Budget Analyst said, as of right now, tough decisions will need to be made for next year's budget.

At the end of January, the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst will release its second quarter monitoring report, which will provide a clearer picture of where the city stands financially for the next fiscal year.

Chula Vista police arrested a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman over the weekend.

According to CVPD officials, 46-year-old Monica Armenta was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 11 collision near North Greensview Drive and Park Meadows Road that led to the death of Ruizhi You.

Police confirmed license plate reader technology helped them identify the suspect vehicle and make the arrest in the case.

Armenta was booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Some used car dealerships say electric vehicles are selling like hot cakes, and if you’re in the market to buy one, 2026 may be the year to do so.

Thinking of getting an electric vehicle? 2026 could be the year to buy

The family of a Chula Vista man who died after being shot outside a bar while celebrating his 31st birthday is pleading for the public's help in finding his killer.

Pablo Hernandez Jr. was gunned down in the parking lot of On the Rocks Cocktails just past 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28. He died four days later at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family seeks justice after man killed in shooting outside bar on his birthday

