Authorities identify victim in deadly shooting outside of Chula Vista bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant last week outside a Chula Vista tavern.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found Pablo Hernandez Jr. of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of E Street in Chula Vista shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, according to police. Paramedics took the victim to a trauma center, where he died four days later.

Investigators have determined that Hernandez was with a group of people in a parking lot outside a bar when he was shot, Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

"Detectives are still actively investigating the homicide and are seeking to speak with individuals believed to have witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to the shooting," the sergeant said Tuesday.

The motive for the slaying remains unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact investigators via the P3tips mobile application.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.