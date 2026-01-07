Rollout of Balboa Park Parking fees prompt questions for residents

BALBOA PARK (KGTV) — Parking fees for Balboa park rolled out on January 5th ,a change met with apprehension and frustration for residents used to enjoying the historically free park without spending a dime.

But on Tuesday, the City of San Diego announced they would be offering a “Grace period” for folks still getting used to the change: “the City understands the shift paid parking will have on park visitors and want to give them time to allow for behavior change,” a city spokesperson said in an email to 10news. They did say, however, that paid parking is still required.

10news took to email and City Website alike to answer some frequently asked questions by viewers who commented online over the past few months.

RELATED: Paid parking at Balboa Park goes into effect Monday

Q: Do Zoo passes still allow free parking in the Zoo parking lot?

A:Yes. In an email, the City redirected 10News to the Zoo website, which explains how Zoo pass holders who have free parking as part of their pass can register for free parking through the app. Click here for more information .

Q: Do I have to buy a separate Balboa parking pass for different vehicles? What if I get a new vehicle with a new license plate halfway through the year?

A:The City told 10news that the monthly, quarterly, or annual parking passes available for purchase are enforced via license plate, meaning that the answer is likely, yes. The City has said that a resident discount, which you have to register two days in advance for is also tied to a license plate, but is not currently available a san option on the parking kiosks yet.

To register for discounted parking, click here .

Q: Do motorcycles or bikes have free parking privileges?

A:Motorcyclists will need to pay for parking spaces the same way cars do, but bicycles can use the free bike racks around the park.

Q: How will the city protecting kiosks that have been damaged? And on the same thread, will the City enforce parking fees when the nearby kiosks are damaged?

A:In an email statement, a spokesperson for the City said, “Damaging the parking kiosks will not halt the implementation of paid parking. However, it will cost the City staff time and taxpayers’ money to repair the damaged property. These are funds that could be put to much better use maintaining and improving our beloved park.Please remember that vandalism is a crime, and anyone involved in damaging City property will face charges and a potentially end up with a criminal record.”

Q: Are trams shuttling people dog-friendly and stroller friendly?