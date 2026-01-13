The history of paid parking at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Balboa Park's paid parking rollout has sparked controversy among San Diego residents, with many questioning online whether charging for parking aligns with the founders' original vision for the iconic park.

While the park's founders set aside the land for public use in 1868, historical records don't indicate they ever envisioned it becoming the major destination it is today. The idea of paid parking, however, isn't as new as some might think.

A 2008 study outlined how Balboa Park needed additional funding to make improvements and maintain infrastructure. The study suggested implementing paid parking as a way to generate more revenue, especially since asking for more money from the city was unlikely even then.

The paid parking concept has been discussed for around 20 years, making it a long-considered option rather than a sudden decision.

I reached out to the city to see if the park's original history was part of their consideration for implementing paid parking. They have not responded.

Historical records show the founders intended the space as a public park when it was set aside in 1868, but nothing clearly indicates their stance on future revenue generation methods.

Now, more than 150 years later, Balboa Park visitors must navigate the new reality of parking meters throughout the beloved destination.

