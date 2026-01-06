Paid parking begins at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Paid parking officially launched at Balboa Park lots today, with enforcement running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new system offers discounted rates for San Diego residents, but experienced technical difficulties on its first day of operation.

The parking structure includes three pricing tiers based on proximity to main attractions. Level One lots, including areas near the Organ Pavilion, Space Theate,r and South Carousel, cost residents $5 for up to four hours and $8 for a full day. Non-residents pay double those rates.

Level Two lots charge residents $5 per day and non-residents $10 per day. Level Three, located at Lower Inspiration Point, offers the first three hours free for all visitors, with full-day parking costing residents $5 and non-residents $10.

Jo Dee Jacobs was celebrating her birthday at Balboa Park when she encountered significant issues with the new payment kiosks.

"I was at the kiosk for a very, very long time. It took me, with help, which I very much appreciate, probably 5 to 7 minutes just to even engage before I quit," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said she experienced problems with screen glare, difficult protocols, and credit card rejections. She had prepared her party guests for the new parking changes, but wasn't expecting the technical difficulties.

Richard Sterling also struggled with the payment system.

"I had to do it 3 times before I finally got it to take my credit card," Sterling said.

Beyond issues with the machines, some visitors expressed frustration with the pricing structure. Kimberly McPike found the minimum payment requirements excessive for shorter visits.

"The minimum is 4 hours and 45 minutes, so it was a charge of like $12.35. So it seems like a little bit more than what we need," McPike said.

The kiosks currently display only non-resident daily rates, which has created confusion for San Diego residents seeking discounted pricing.

San Diego residents must register in advance through the city's online portal to access discounted rates. The registration process requires a one-time $5 fee and verification documents such as a driver's license or utility bill.

The verification process can take up to two business days to complete. Residents must purchase daily, monthly or annual passes in advance through the system at sandiego.thepermitportal.com.

The implementation has generated varied responses from park visitors. While some view the first day as merely annoying, others question the financial impact on regular park users.

"I'm really, really sorry the city is in this financial situation, but it should not be taken out on the citizens and the guests who just want to come enjoy Balboa Park," Jacobs said.

When asked about purchasing a resident pass, Jacobs expressed uncertainty about future visits.

"I don't know. I'm so frustrated right now. I never want to go to Balboa Park again," Jacobs said.

Parking remains free for visitors with disability license plates or placards. The city has indicated that revenue from the paid parking system will help address municipal budget challenges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

