The Streamline: Fans flock to downtown San Diego for first day of Comic-Con 2026

Here is what you need to know in the July 23, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Downtown San Diego is turning into a sea of superheroes, cosplay and pop-culture fans as Comic-Con 2026 officially kicks off at the convention center.

The fast-moving Creelman Fire in Ramona scorched hundreds of acres and forced evacuations, but firefighters gained ground overnight as crews continue battling the blaze.

Even with a roommate helping split the bills, many renters are still struggling to keep up with San Diego’s sky-high housing costs. Ryan Hill breaks down the numbers.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, July 23 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, July 23

TOP STORY

Comic-Con International will continue Thursday with the San Diego Convention Center fully open for panels, artists, games, cosplay and more, while some bigger media companies open activations throughout Downtown.

HBO Max returns to San Diego on Thursday by opening "The Comic Center of Pasadena," the common site of "The Big Bang Theory" plots as it prepares for the premiere of Warner Bros. Television show "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," on Thursday evening.

"The experience unfolds as a narrative-driven journey through multiple realities, guiding fans through character-driven decisions that offer a deeper introduction to the new series' humor, heart, and multiversal chaos," a statement from the company read. "Comic Center" at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

HBO Max will also host an immersive experience for "Lanterns," inviting fans to "prove they have what it takes to join the Green Lantern Corps at the `Lanterns Training Headquarters.' This interactive training camp activation puts fans to the test through hands-on fearlessness challenges, offering an engaging first look at the upcoming debut season." Lanterns Training Headquarters is at Venue 808, 808 J St. from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Finally, "Game of Thrones" fans will be able to see a special advanced fan screening of "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 6 at 10 p.m. Saturday night in the Convention Center's Room 6DE.

The San Diego Public Library on Thursday will open its annual Cosplay Repair Station at the Central Library IDEA Lab on the 4th floor of the Central Library, 330 Park Blvd.

SDPL will also begin offering its limited-edition Comic-Con Commemorative Library Card at all 37 branches. Illustrated by Keithan Jones, founder and owner of KID Comics, this year's commemorative card "depicts a colorful and friendly design featuring the recognizable San Diego Central Library and emphasizes how the library is a space that welcomes everyone," a library statement read.

"There is no better time to be in San Diego if you're a cosplayer, artist or lover of comic books and superheroes," said Library Director Misty Jones. "And there's no better place to make the most of Comic-Con than at the San Diego Public Library, where free programming and services are available for everyone -- no badge or card required."

Continuing events include "The Science of Story," by UC San Diego, which will host the free Indigi-Con event at the Park & Market location from 3- 9 p.m.

"Indigi-Con brings together Indigenous comic book creators from Tribes throughout America to share their work and celebrate the power of sequential art and storytelling to convey Indigenous experiences," a UCSD statement reads. "Drawing together an array of creators, culture-bearers, and impassioned academics, the evening features electrifying panels, vibrant exhibitions, and powerful conversations about Native futurism and ancestral storytelling. Indigi-Con is a space for Native voices to be discovered, echoed, and heard."

A Comic-Con badge is not required to attend any "Science of Story" events. Tickets for each event, where required, can be purchased at artpower.ucsd.edu/scienceofstory-2026/.

Big-name events inside the San Diego Convention Center include "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: A New Quest Awaits," "Marvel's Wolverine: Deep Cuts," "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender," "Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art," and "Brad Bird: My Cinematic Journey," all taking place in SDCC's Hall H.

The Comic-Con programming schedule is available through the free Comic- Con app, which will include live updates, a complete program schedule, an interactive map, special guest bios and more. The schedule is also available on the event website at comic-con.org/.

Comic-Con International will stay in San Diego through at least 2030, according to a deal announced Wednesday between the city and event organizers.

The event has been held in San Diego since 1970, growing from a "small gathering of comic book enthusiasts into a global cultural phenomenon that attracts fans, creators and artists from around the world," according to a city statement.

"Comic-Con belongs in San Diego, and today's announcement ensures this incredible tradition will continue here through 2030," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This agreement is the result of years of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the fans, creators, businesses and workers who make Comic- Con unlike anything else in the world. We're proud to welcome everyone back to San Diego for another unforgettable year and excited about the future we're building together."

The 2026 event is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees during its four-day convention, generate more than $160 million in regional economic impact and see more than 61,000 hotel room nights booked. Comic-Con is projected to generate $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city, the leaders speaking Wednesday morning said.

Comic-Con is the largest comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world, featuring more than 460,000 square feet of exhibit space, more than 1,000 exhibitors, and over 2,000 hours of programming, workshops and special events celebrating comics, film, television, gaming, publishing and the arts.

MORE COMIC-CON COVERAGE :



Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

Firefighters on the ground and crews in the air made good progress overnight against the Creelman Fire in Ramona — a blaze that led to mandatory evacuations and multiple road closures.

The fire broke out Wednesday for unknown reasons in an area off Creelman Lane at around 3 p.m. and quickly moved at “a dangerous rate of spread” toward San Diego County Estates and threatened structures, Cal Fire officials said.

As of 6 a.m., here is what we know:



Fire has destroyed 347 acres and is 20% contained; 1 structure was destroyed, but no other info provided

Evacuation orders were issued for zones SDC-1242, SDC-1243, SDC-1244, SDC-1245, SDC-1247 (still in effect as of 6 a.m.)

were issued for zones (still in effect as of 6 a.m.) Evacuation warnings were issued for zone SDC-1241

were issued for zone Latest evacuation map: https://protect.genasys.com/en?lat=33.0281&lng=-116.8346&z=12.9

Temporary evacuation shelter set up at Olive Peirce Middle School (1521 Hanson Lane)

Shelter for large animals established at Ramona Rodeo (421 Aqua Lane)

Road closures in effect: 300 block of Creelman Lane; Vista Ramona Road at Arena Way; Open View Road at Arena Way; Arena Way at Scarberry Road; San Vicente Road at Arena Way

Roads reopened: San Vicente Road at Wildcat Canyon Road; San Vicente Road at Warnock Road; Old Julian Road at Vista Ramona Road

300 personnel assigned to the fire, plus 42 engines and six water tenders

Genasys Project

CONSUMER

San Diego remains one of the nation’s priciest rental markets, and even sharing costs with a roommate may not provide much relief, according to a new report.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill takes a closer look at the data and explains why conditions could improve in the future:

New report shows San Diego among most expensive cities for roommate rent

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Although the first day of school for San Diego Unified students is still weeks away, the district has been working to improve safety on roads near campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula launched a district-wide survey asking principals to identify safety concerns. The top issues included the need for better signage, stronger speed-control measures and improved crosswalks.

The effort comes nearly a year after a 12-year-old student was hit and killed by a car while walking to Pershing Middle School in San Carlos.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas took parents' concerns to the district and learned more about the district’s plans to make routes to school safer:

SD Unified working to make streets safer for students

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