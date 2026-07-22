Marvel fans' guide to Comic-Con: Booths, panels, cosplay and more

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fans at Comic-Con are buzzing about Marvel — and there's plenty to be excited about.

"I'm excited about a lot of the Marvel stuff ... especially Doomsday," Alex Wu, who flew into the event from Hong Kong said.

Booths

If you're walking the floor, remember these two booth numbers: 2329 and 2519. Those are Marvel's two big booths and are hard to miss.

They'll be located right across from lobby C, with Lego and Hasbro aslo featuring some exclusive merch.

Panels

Marvel has something for everyone — gamers, comic fans and movie fans.

The full panel schedule for Marvel fans can be found here.

The standout is Hall H's Saturday panel, running from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Marvel is teasing some special guests from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cosplay meet-ups

Cosplay meet-ups will be held at Marvel's Booth 2329. Check-in begins at 11:20 a.m., with the meet-up starting at 11:30 a.m.

Here's the daily lineup:

Thursday: Avengers

Friday: X-Men

Saturday: Super Heroes and Villains

Sunday: Kids Cosplay Meet-Up

Off-site experiences

Keep an eye on Petco Park, right across the street. A huge Avengers fan experience is planned there. More details on off-site experiences are expected later this week.

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