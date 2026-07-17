No Comic-Con badge? Here's how to celebrate in San Diego without spending a fortune

You don't need a Comic-Con badge to get in on the fun in San Diego. Here's a guide to celebrating the convention without breaking the bank.

Petco Park Lexus Premier Lot

Head to the Lexus Premier Lot at Petco Park for a free interactive zone. The Pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be on-site with sweet treats and limited-edition merchandise. The event also features La'Butique Farmers Market, Marumart, and the Kayou Walls of Fandom.

Gaslamp Quarter

The Hilton San Diego in the Gaslamp Quarter will host a Level Up Lounge — a retro gaming tavern at Wild Hare Bar Garden — with plenty of photo opportunities.

Margaritaville Hotel

For an out-of-this-world themed experience, the Landshark Lunar Landing Bar at the Margaritaville Hotel offers a place to refuel before your next mission.

Candyland Cafe

For something sweet, the Candyland Cafe offers lunch and a real-life version of the classic board game to explore.

The Diamond Room will also host a series of events, including:

Grab & Go Lunch July 23–26 with daily lunch specials starting at $12

Comic-Con Trivia Night July 23, featuring two rounds at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with special Comic-Con prizes

Cosplay and DJ After Parties July 24 and 25

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