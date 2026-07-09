San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Now or Never Comics stocks up for one of the city's biggest events

DOWNTOWN (KGTV) — San Diego's Now or Never Comics is gearing up for Comic-Con 2026, stocking shelves with fan favorites and new titles ahead of one of the city's biggest events of the year.

The shop has been preparing for months, ordering products and making sure classics and adaptations are fully stocked for the influx of fans expected to come through the doors.

Zach Norris, an employee at Now or Never Comics, said the team has been locked in on their Comic-Con plans for nearly a year.

"We have had an event for Comic-Con 2026 booked, locked in, confirmed since October of 2025," Norris said.

With buzz building around the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, the shop has focused on ensuring Marvel titles are well represented.

"With all of the hype with Avengers: Doomsday and Marvel trying to go hot and heavy with that, we're trying to make sure that we have anything Doctor Doom related that we can," Norris said.

The shop recently expanded its space, creating room for more comics and more customers. Norris said the growth is already paying off.

"We've already noticed an increase in business, and Comic-Con is just around the corner. It's only gonna get hotter and heavier from here," Norris said.

Comic-Con kicks off July 23. For Norris and the Now or Never Comics team, the event is both the most exciting and most demanding stretch of the year.

"This is an exciting time of the year for us, maybe the most exciting time, maybe the most stressful time," Norris said.

But once it's all over, the team wastes little time before shifting focus to what comes next.

"By the time it's done, we all kind of breathe a sigh of relief and then, you know, kind of put our game faces back on and start, start looking ahead to the next year," Norris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

