1 child killed, 2 injured after being hit by car in San Diego's Lake Murray neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One child was killed and two other children were hospitalized after San Diego Police said they were hit by a car on a Lake Murray-area street Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Jackson Drive, near Lake Badin Avenue, just after 7:20 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

According to SDPD Eastern Division Capt. Jonathan Lowe, the victims — two girls and one boy — were all 12 years old. Police said the children were sixth-graders on their way to nearby Pershing Middle School.

Lowe said the driver stopped after the crash and rendered medical aid before emergency responders arrived.

All three children were taken to Rady Children's Hospital; police confirmed the boy died after arrival, while the two other victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

ABC 10News learned police are asking nearby residents for any surveillance video that may have captured the crash.

Lowe stated DUI and speed were not considered factors in the incident. He said the driver was not arrested.

Pershing Middle School officials sent out the following letter to families:

It is with great sadness that I share the tragic news of the death of one of our students. All of us at Pershing are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time.

This morning, there was a traffic accident at Lake Badin and Jackson Drive involving a car and three of our students. Sadly, one student did not survive. The condition of the other two students remains unknown at this time.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the accident. As we receive more information, we will continue to keep our families informed as appropriate.

District counselors will be on campus this week to assist students, staff and parents. The counselors will continue to provide support as needed. Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to maintain our daily routine while supporting each other as we deal with this sad event. We will be sharing additional information as it becomes available.

If you want to talk with your child about this, here are some tips that may be helpful: Provide outlets for expression such as drawing, writing and talking. Be honest. If asked difficult questions, it's OK to say you don't know the answers. Reassure your child of their own health and safety. Stay physically close to your child and hug them often.

We ask that you please respect the privacy of our families during this difficult time. We are a close and caring community, and we will continue to support one another through this time of grief and healing.

Sincerely,

Melanie Kray

Principal