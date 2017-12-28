San Diego's top 2017 stories: Local news

(KGTV) - As we head into 2018, we like to look back on the top headlines that helped shape our year.

10News's 2017 feed of headlines was highlighted by notable events like the Lilac Fire, but also local stories San Diegans found important.

Key moments for local news included mysterious fliers threatening white genocide that showed up in Little Italy and a dog park linked to three separate pet deaths.

Here's a rundown of the stories San Diegans read most in local news each month:

January : Victim of deadly Mira Mesa road rage crash identified 24-year-old Taylor Tannenbaum, an RBHS graduate, was the victim of a road rage crash outside the Target parking lot in Mira Mesa. Police later questioned the other driver.

February : Brawl at San Diego Vons store caught on video A woman got into a violent confrontation with two Vons employees in El Cajon. There were racial slurs - and talk about Donald Trump.

March : San Diego woman dead after turmeric IV infusion An Encinitas woman died after receiving an IV injection of turmeric. Team 10 investigated the holistic health experience.

April : Parents: Did you hire this North County babysitter accused of molestation? Police want to know Carlsbad Police released this photo of a babysitter, saying they believed she and her boyfriend had molested young victims. Team 10 uncovered Brittany Lyon's employment history.

May : New ISIS video shows Las Vegas landmarks ISIS released a new recruitment video featuring Las Vegas landmarks. This was the second time Las Vegas was prominently shown in an ISIS video.

June : Another dog death possibly tied to San Diego park Warmer weather meant more visits to San Diego's dog parks but one of them was linked to three dog deaths. Warning flyers went up at Grape Street Dog Park.

July : Mysterious fliers threaten 'genocide of the white race' The fliers looked like help wanted ads but the message threatened genocide against the white race. People found the fliers in Little Italy.

August : Border Patrol pursuit on Interstate 15 ends in rollover crash, killing 3 The Border Patrol was chasing an SUV down south I-15 when it rolled over, killing three people near Lake Hodges. Agents had searched for a murder suspect and possible human smuggler at the time.

September : SDPD says daughter shot mother, killed herself in Mission Valley A Chula Vista woman shot and killed her mother in Mission Valley, then used the same gun to kill herself. Police say the daughter had been embezzling from her mother.

October : WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel skewers Chargers for attendance woes Some San Diegans love to hate the LA Chargers! Jimmy Kimmel skewered the team's low attendance in his late-night stand-up monologue.

November : Child left behind at Michael's in Encinitas reunited with parents, deputies say A boy was found wandering alone in a North County Michael's store. Deputies put out an alert to find his parents and later arrested his babysitter.

December : INTERACTIVE MAP: Lilac Fire rips through North San Diego County The Lilac Fire put San Diego County on alert during red flag conditions. It burned 4,100 acres and 157 buildings and killed dozens of horses before it was under control 11 days later.

