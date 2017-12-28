San Diego's top 2017 stories: Local news

Fair
(KGTV) - As we head into 2018, we like to look back on the top headlines that helped shape our year.
10News's 2017 feed of headlines was highlighted by notable events like the Lilac Fire, but also local stories San Diegans found important.
Key moments for local news included mysterious fliers threatening white genocide that showed up in Little Italy and a dog park linked to three separate pet deaths.
PHOTOS: San Diego's top local news stories 2017
Here's a rundown of the stories San Diegans read most in local news each month:
