(KGTV) - In 2017, the talk of the San Diego sports scene was all about the team that left America's Finest City after 55 years.



The Chargers' decision to leave San Diego to "Fight for LA" dominated headlines from the moment the announcement to move was made in January, up until late summer when the team kicked off its first season as the Los Angeles Chargers.



Here's a list of the sports stories San Diegans read most in 2017:

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel skewers Chargers for attendance woes Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at the Los Angeles Chargers' problems with attendance.



It's official: Chargers leaving San Diego, joining Rams in Los Angeles After a long history in San Diego, the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles.



Rapper Ice Cube on Chargers: "San Diego, please stop sending us your trash" Hip-hop icon and Los Angeles resident Ice Cube had some choice words after the Chargers' move to LA.



Ben Higgins: NFL could put Chargers back in San Diego if they wanted 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins' had some thoughts on a potential move by the league to bring the Chargers back to San Diego.



Angry Chargers fans gather at team's headquarters to destroy gear After the Chargers' announced move, fans set fire to their gear and other memorabilia at the team's Murphy Canyon headquarters.



"South Park" rips Los Angeles Chargers attendance After Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the Chargers' attendance woes, it was "South Park's" turn.



Report: Chargers coach not allowing Rivers, Gates to attend LaDainian Tomlinson HOF enshrinement A published report indicated Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn would not allow 2 longtime teammates to attend LT's Hall of Fame enshrinement.



"Footy McFooty Face" leads San Diego MLS team name voting "Footy McFooty Face." That is all.



San Diego Chargers officials investigating viral video showing sexual act on field A security staff member was caught on camera pleasuring himself at a Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium.



San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says city willing to host Chargers, Raiders game With concerns over air quality due to the Northern California wildfires, Mayor Kevin Faulconer offered to host the Chargers-Raiders game in San Diego.



