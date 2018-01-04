Child left behind at Michael's in Encinitas reunited with parents, deputies say

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A 3 or 4-year-old boy found wandering alone inside a store in Encinitas Thursday morning was reunited with his parents, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The boy was found abandoned at the Michael's craft store on N. El Camino Rea around 11:30 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the boy following a woman into the store. Just moments later, the woman left without him.

After authorities were notified, the boy was taken into protective custody.

The department said Thursday night that an investigation is ongoing, but the boy's parents are not considered suspects.