San Diego's top 2017 stories: Entertainment

(KGTV) - San Diego's entertainment fix focused on two things: The San Diego County Fair and Comic-Con.

This year's top story revolved around the San Diego County Fair's concert lineup, as we learned that hit acts like Switchfoot, Toby Keith, and Patti LaBelle were heading to town.

San Diego's favorite superhero weekend also drew attention, as looks at the cosplay and "what to do without a pass" at San Diego Comic-Con kept locals in the loop.

Here's a rundown of the stories San Diegans read most in entertainment:

San Diego County Fair concert lineup revealed The San Diego County Fair's entertainment lineup was revealed ahead of the annual summer event.



Location scout for Netflix's 'Narcos' found dead in Mexico A location scout for the Netflix show "Narcos" was found shot and killed in a remote area of Mexico.



Women ridiculed at Sri Lanka's Comic-Con A tweet showing two women dressed as Wonder Woman at Sri Lanka's Comic-Con received worldwide attention.



Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for drunk and disorderly behavior Actor Miles Teller was arrested after exhibiting drunk and belligerent behavior in Pacific Beach.



Cosplay fun at final day of Comic-Con 2017 A photo gallery of cosplay fun during the final day at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017.



This website is giving out your personal information; Are you on it? A website raised concerns due to the amount of personal information it makes readily available for free.



No pass? No problem. Here's what's offsite at San Diego Comic-Con Options for San Diegans and tourists to enjoy during San Diego Comic-Con without needing a pass to the event.



Invisible box challenge: Texas high school cheerleader's 'walk on air' goes viral on internet A Texas high school cheerleader's seemingly gravity-defying move took the internet by storm.



San Diego mayor announces Comic-Con to stay in San Diego through 2021 San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced San Diego Comic-Con would remain at the city's convention center through 2021.



Everything coming and leaving Netflix in June 2017 Netflix released a new slate of movies and TV shows appearing and disappearing from its streaming service.



