San Diego's top 2017 stories: Entertainment

(KGTV) - San Diego's entertainment fix focused on two things: The San Diego County Fair and Comic-Con.
This year's top story revolved around the San Diego County Fair's concert lineup, as we learned that hit acts like Switchfoot, Toby Keith, and Patti LaBelle were heading to town.
San Diego's favorite superhero weekend also drew attention, as looks at the cosplay and "what to do without a pass" at San Diego Comic-Con kept locals in the loop.
PHOTOS: San Diego's top entertainment stories 2017
Here's a rundown of the stories San Diegans read most in entertainment:
