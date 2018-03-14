President Trump visits MCAS Miramar troops, promising pay raise — and maybe 'space force'
Mark Saunders
3:58 PM, Mar 13, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Among a hanger filled with MCAS Miramar troops, President Donald Trump made a slew of promises: New gear, a massive pay raise, and a new outlook on space "war-fighting."
"I have a message for you straight from the heart of the American people, and you know what that is. We support you. We thank you. We love you. And we will always have your back like you have ours," President Trump told a hanger packed with service members.
Trump continued, promising to uphold his administration's policy of "peace through strength" and the "largest military buildup since Ronald Regan."
To the delight of those in attendance, the president promised to also institute the largest pay raise in a decade.
"We're also investing in our most powerful weapon of all ... you. In 2019, we want to give you your largest pay raise in over a decade," Trump promised.
It was my great honor to deliver a message at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to our GREAT U.S. Military, straight from the heart of the American People: We support you, we thank you, we love you - and we will always have your back! pic.twitter.com/oCt1nH3DON
In line with promises of new gear, Trump said the U.S. would "lead again" on the final frontier and introduced his administration's strategy for space exploration "recognizes space is a war-fighting domain."
"We may even have a 'space force,'" Trump said. "We're doing a tremendous amount of work in space. I said maybe we'll need a new force. We'll call it 'the space force.'
"Our service members will be vital to ensuring America continues to lead the way into the stars," Trump continued. "We're way, way behind."