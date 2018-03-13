President Trump says San Diego 'desperately' wants a border wall while touring prototypes
Trump delivered remarks before seeing troops
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - President Donald Trump said San Diego "needs a wall" while he toured eight border wall prototypes along the county's southern border Tuesday.
During his visit, the president stopped intermittently during his inspection of the structures to discuss the wall and, at times, slam the state over its immigration policies.
"For the people that say no wall, if you didn't have walls over here you wouldn't even have a country," Trump said at the prototypes. "And, by the way, the state of California is begging us to build walls in certain areas. They don't tell you that."
Before heading back to MCAS Miramar to speak with service members, Trump stopped to deliver his final remarks on his tour and the wall.
"The border wall is truly our first line of defense. It'll save thousands and thousands of lives. Save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars by reducing crime, drug flow, welfare fraud, and burdens on schools and hospitals," the president said.
Trump called on Congress to fund the border wall but did not say whether he would veto a measure that doesn't include a punishment for so-called "sanctuary states."
The president tweeted about the border wall just before his plane landed in Los Angeles.
If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country. Congress must fund the BORDER WALL & prohibit grants to sanctuary jurisdictions that threaten the security of our country & the people of our country. We must enforce our laws & protect our people! #BuildTheWallpic.twitter.com/NGqNueukvj