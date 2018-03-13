Lawmakers, others respond to President Trump's visit to California

(KGTV) - Lawmakers issued statements in response to President Trump's visit to California and his tour of the border wall prototypes in the San Diego area Tuesday.



San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer:

"I welcome President Trump to California and San Diego. He will see firsthand how a major American city benefits from having not just a modern border crossing but also a working relationship with Mexico. San Diego is living proof that a healthy economy, low unemployment rate and strong international ties are not mutually exclusive. Free trade works for San Diego and it works for our country.



San Diego's international ports of entry are an economic engine that thousands of businesses and residents rely upon. From life sciences to manufacturing, San Diego's economy depends on smart federal policies that encourage the cross-border exchange of goods and ideas. I encourage the President to look at San Diego as a model as he renegotiates NAFTA and prioritizes border investments."

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego):

"It's unfortunate that Mr. Trump has come to our region and won't be meeting with our dreamer students, or the countless families whose lives have been torn apart by his immigration orders, or even the thousands of refugees whose lives have been made harder by his hateful rhetoric and discriminatory actions. Perhaps if he did, he'd realize why he is so unwelcome in this community."

Democratic National Committee:

"President Trump should not expect a warm welcome when he touches down in California. Millions of Californians have already rejected the Trump administration and its efforts to slash funding for public education, cut taxes for the richest Americans, and strip health care from millions of Americans. Californians deserve a president who prioritizes creating good-paying jobs, expanding access to health care and increasing opportunities for hard-working families, not someone obsessed with spending $18 billion to fund an illogical and unnecessary border wall to the delight of the extreme right-wing voices of the Republican Party.



If that wasn't enough, Trump's arbitrary deadline for action on DACA has passed without any action. Immigrant youth are still waiting for a permanent legislative solution because Trump and Republicans have stood in the way of progress. Protecting these young immigrants strengthens our economy and families across the country - not building a wall. Democrats believe our diversity is our greatest strength and we will always fight for hardworking families and a smart, sensible immigration system."