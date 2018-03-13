Trump blasts California hours before San Diego arrival

(KGTV) - President Trump criticized California Tuesday over its "sanctuary cities" laws -- hours before he was scheduled to land in San Diego to begin his visit of the state.



Trump first tweeted a photo of himself getting out of Marine One at Andrews Air Force Base with the caption: "Heading to see the BORDER WALL prototypes in California!"

Heading to see the BORDER WALL prototypes in California! pic.twitter.com/fU6Ukc271l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Trump tweeted: "California's sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP!"

California's sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

In another tweet, the president also quoted a Fox News story regarding the financing of the border wall: "According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole..."

"According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole..." https://t.co/NdLC6jZwWE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Trump is scheduled to land at MCAS Miramar at about 11:30 a.m. From there, he will be taken to Otay Mesa to take a tour of the border wall prototypes.



Following the tour, the president will address service members at MCAS Miramar and then continue his state visit in Los Angeles.