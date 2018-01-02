Timeline: President Trump's border wall

Mark Saunders
12:06 PM, Jan 2, 2018
3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Since President Donald Trump announced intentions to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2016 presidential election, much has happened.

Currently, eight prototypes sit along the border in Otay Mesa. Federal officials continue to inspect the wall prototypes according to federal specifications.

Still, a timetable of when American's can expect to see the construction of the finalized wall and its completion is still not known.

Here's a look at where the construction sits at the start of 2018:

