Becerra wins California attorney general race

Associated Press
11:57 PM, Nov 6, 2018
16 mins ago

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a press conference at the California State Capitol on March 7, 2018 in Sacramento, California.

Stephen Lam
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on the midterm election in California.

11:40 p.m.

California's appointed Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra has won election after promising voters he will keep fighting Trump administration policies.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Feinstein wins another Senate term in California
  • Becerra wins California attorney general race
  • Voters OK year-round daylight saving time
  • California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits
  • California voters reject rent control expansion measure
  • California makes cage-free hens a state law

    • Becerra says he's "honored and elated" after defeated Republican challenger Steven Bailey on Tuesday with more than 58 percent of the vote. Bailey, a former Superior Court judge, consistently trailed in the polls.

    Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Becerra last year as the state's first Latino attorney general after Kamala Harris left the job when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

    Meanwhile, Democrat Betty Yee fended off a Republican challenger and won re-election as California controller.

    Yee defeated Konstantinos Roditis with nearly 61 percent of the vote.

    The controller serves as the state's top accountant and audits various state programs, and has seats on several state boards and the State Lands Commission.

    Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Print this article Back to Top