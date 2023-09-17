WHAT YOU MISSED: San Diego news stories Sept. 11 - Sept. 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News is continuing to celebrate a major milestone: As of Sept. 13, the station has been broadcasting over the air for 70 years.

Throughout the month, we're zooming out and looking at KGTV's history, speaking to the anchors and reporters who built our station's rock solid foundation along the way.

Now, just because we've taken a step back in time doesn't mean the present has stopped chugging along.

We're here to help you catch up on San Diego's news cycle before Monday arrives. So, grab your cup of Joe and get ready to peruse through the headlines.

MONDAY

Median price of single-family homes crosses $1 million in San Diego County

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors used data collected on the San Diego Multiple Listing Service to find the median price increased to $1,025,000, despite what the association is calling "some of the slowest home sale numbers in recent history." The August numbers are up 3% over July and a whopping 13.5% higher than one year ago.

Despite the high prices and high-interest rates, demand for San Diego homes remains high due to low inventory.

TUESDAY

Woman arrested, accused of sending drug-soaked letter to San Diego jail inmate

Deputies staffing a jail mail-processing facility on Aug. 23 noticed that a letter intended for an inmate appeared to have been drenched in some type of liquid and dried, Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. Running a chemical test on the piece of correspondence, they discovered that it had been infused with liquid methamphetamine.

WEDNESDAY

Border Patrol agents begin street releases of migrants in San Diego County

As of Wednesday morning, a Border Patrol Union representative said there were more than 2,000 migrants in processing centers around the county. The representative said that is not counting the hundreds camped out between border fences in San Ysidro.

Cameras were rolling as migrants left buses with paperwork in hand with their court date on it. Many of them were left to figure out the next step on their journeys with just a backpack in hand.

THURSDAY

Camp Pendleton Marine gets probation, community service for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Camp Pendleton Marine who took part in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to four years of probation and 279 hours of community service, with each hour representing every Marine killed or wounded in the Civil War.

Micah Coomer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

FRIDAY

Coronado-based doctor on probation for prescribing hormones to patients for weight loss

The Medical Board of California has put a Coronado-based doctor on probation for five years after he prescribed hormones that weren’t FDA-approved to female patients wanting to lose weight.

In a recently published decision, the agency says Dr. Roozbeh Badii committed “gross negligence” in his care of three female patients while working for Nu Image Medical, a website that connects patients remotely with doctors.

SATURDAY

San Diego female anchor duo Kimberly Hunt and Carol LeBeau reunite

Putting two women together on the anchor desk was groundbreaking in the 1980s. Carol and Kimberly anchored what was then called "Nightcast" for 15 consecutive years. This made the duo, at the time, the longest running female anchor team in the country.

They also forged a friendship that is still strong to this day.

SUNDAY

Tony Hawk gets permit approved for highly anticipated chicken restaurant

The restaurant will be known as "Chick and Hawk," and to celebrate, the San Diego native held a pop-up event in Encinitas.

During the event, the legendary skater greeted fans, kindly taking selfies and signing skateboards for people excited to meet him.

Thanks for following along! Check back next week for another recap of the San Diego news cycle.

And in case you've missed any of our special 70th anniversary coverage, you can play catch-up here.