Tony Hawk gets permit approved for highly anticipated chicken restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Iconic skateboarder turned business owner Tony Hawk got the permits approved to open his highly-anticipated chicken sandwich restaurant. The restaurant will be known as "Chick and Hawk," and to celebrate, the San Diego native held a pop-up event in Encinitas.

The legend himself swung by to help sell chicken sandwiches. During the event, he greeted fans, kindly taking selfies and signing skateboards for people excited to meet him.

Hawk says he's excited to enter the restaurant industry and finally open up a brick and mortar location.

"We have been trying to do this for almost two years now. We actually got the idea during COVID. We went to a bunch of hot chicken places to see what is out there, then Andrew came up with the recipe that is second to none, so now we are trying to get it in a brick and mortar," Hawk says.

"Chick and Hawk" is expected to open sometime in 2024.