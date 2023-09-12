Watch Now
Woman arrested, accused of sending drug-soaked letter to San Diego jail inmate

Posted at 6:29 AM, Sep 12, 2023
SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A woman suspected of trying to sneak methamphetamine to an inmate in a San Diego-area jail via a drug-soaked piece of mail was behind bars herself Monday.

Misty S. Vantine, 45, was arrested Friday in a parking area at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa. according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies staffing a jail mail-processing facility on Aug. 23 noticed that a letter intended for an inmate appeared to have been drenched in some type of liquid and dried, Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. Running a chemical test on the piece of correspondence, they discovered that it had been infused with liquid methamphetamine.

Investigators ultimately determined that Vantine allegedly had sent the drug-spiked letter, Brooke said.

Vantine was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of sending an illicit drug to a jail facility, trying to sell a controlled substance to an inmate and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
