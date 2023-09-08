Watch Now
News70th Anniversary

Actions

Catching up with ABC 10News talent from over the years

Every day in September, ABC 10News is looking back at the past seven decades of our TV station and highlighting some of the familiar faces in our history. ​That includes Herb Cawthorne, who was a reporter at KGTV from 1989 to 2003. We caught up with Herb to chat about one of his memorable moments on-air.
Herb Cawthorne former ABC 10News reporter
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 20:11:42-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News is peeling back the curtain to show you the history of the TV station as our 70th anniversary rapidly approaches. In order to accurately tell that story, we need to speak to the players involved.

Throughout September, we will share firsthand experiences and insight from Channel 10 reporters, anchors, meteorologists and more of our former journalists.

Typically, it was their job to tell your stories from the community, but now we have the chance to reverse the roles and give you the perspective of what it's like to report on San Diego's top stories.

Head to the video player at the top of this page to see the cavalcade of familiar faces.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Donate Today!

Click Here to Donate Today!