San Diego female anchor duo Kimberly Hunt and Carol LeBeau reunite

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During September, ABC 10News is celebrating the 70th anniversary of KGTV.

When Kimberly Hunt arrived at Channel 10 in the late 1980s, she was paired up on the station's 11 p.m. news with Carol LeBeau.

Putting two women together on the anchor desk was ground breaking. Carol and Kimberly anchored what was then called "Nightcast" for 15 consecutive years. Making the duo, at the time, the longest running female anchor team in the country.

They also forged a friendship that is still strong to this day.

LeBeau did a little match making by dropping a hint to NFL Charger Linebacker Billy Ray Smith, as he visited the station to talk football with the station's sports director.

"You see that gal over there? Have you met Kimberly hunt yet? And we went over there and got you all met up and the rest was up to you. I don't know how it all happened. But it happened," says LeBeau.

Having two women side by side on an anchor desk was made possible by the women who came before them.

“I remember when as women were coming into the workplace in force, you know, there was this mantra that, oh, it's going to be this great sisterhood, and everybody's going to love everybody. And it's going to be wonderful, but it's not always that way. And I think we were really blessed Kim. I mean, you are always considerate, and you know, not competitive and all that jazz and ended up we became friends. I mean, what a deal,” says LeBeau.

Carol LeBeau wasn't the only anchor Kimberly shared the desk with for more than a decade. Watch the video below to take a look back during her times with co-anchor Steve Atkinson.