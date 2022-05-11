Top Gun: Maverick pumps over $150M into California's economy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California's economy took flight with the help of Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick, according to new data from the studio. Filming happened throughout the state and added over $150 million to the economy and created 2,820 high-quality jobs.

"As filmmakers, we were thrilled to return to some of California's most iconic locations to film Top Gun: Maverick," said Lee Rosenthal, President, Worldwide Physical Production, Paramount Pictures. "We couldn't imagine filming this sequel anywhere else, and it was all possible because of California's Film and TV Tax Credit program, the state's welcoming communities, and a phenomenal partnership with the US Navy. During the production of this film, Paramount Pictures created nearly 3,000 jobs throughout the state and added scores of millions to the local economies. We look forward to our continuing partnership and support from the state so that Paramount can continue to produce amazing projects of scale and excitement."

Top Gun: Maverick's production impact included:

More than $150 million invested in the local economy.

More than 2,820 local workers earned wages totaling more than $80 million.

More than $3.9 million spent on lodging.

More than $2 million spent on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

More than $1.4 million spent on catering and other food items.

More than $1.2 million spent on hardware and lumber supplies.

More than $6.7 million spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies.

"When a major motion picture films on location, the local economy soars. Productions like Top Gun: Maverick create jobs and support local businesses while also highlighting our industry's proud partnership with the U.S. military, which is particularly fitting as we celebrate Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day in the coming weeks. From every angle, the production of Top Gun: Maverick was a total success, and the film will bring a nostalgic and thrilling story to moviegoers everywhere," Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, said.

Top Gun: Maverick opens nationwide on May 27.