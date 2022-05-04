MAP: 'Top Gun' scene locations in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The 1986 hit film “Top Gun” solidified Tom Cruise, who starred as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as a bonafide box office draw, but you can argue that San Diego was quite the attention-grabbing co-star.

Many scenes from the blockbuster hit were shot around San Diego County, and those locations are still attracting visitors to this day.

If you feel the need, the need to learn more about these spots, check out our map/list:

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Miramar Way, San Diego

-- The military base once known as Naval Air Station Miramar was home to the Top Gun flight training school. The base was also nicknamed “Fightertown U.S.A.”

Kansas City Barbecue

600 W. Harbor Drive

-- Fans can grab some great grub at this downtown San Diego institution and try to recreate Goose’s (Anthony Edwards) memorable rendition of “Great Balls of Fire.”

Charlie’s House

Previously located at 102 Pacific Street in Oceanside

-- The Victorian cottage featured in the movie was the home of Charlie (Kelly McGillis), Maverick’s flight instructor/love interest. Within the past two years, the house was relocated onto the property of the Mission Pacific Hotel on Myers Street, which is down the street from the original location.

Point Loma Lighthouse

Cabrillo Road, San Diego

-- This picturesque location with a view that would take your breath away is where you can find Top Gun flight instructor Viper’s (Tom Skerritt) home. It is known as the New Point Loma Lighthouse because it replaced the “Old” version in 1891 due to fog and other concerns, according to LightHouseFriends.com.

West Laurel Street at Union Street

Bankers Hill, San Diego

-- The intersection plays a pivotal role in the film, when Maverick, while on his motorcycle, is chased down by Charlie in her convertible. At this point, the pair argue along the street and (spoiler alert, but if you’re reading this, you’ve probably already seen the movie) Charlie admits that she has feelings for Maverick.

The Plunge San Diego

3115 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

-- A scene featuring Maverick and rival pilot Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) was shot in the locker room of the swimming pool facility at Belmont Park in Mission Beach.

Liberty Station (formerly the Naval Training Center)

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

-- Several training-related scenes were shot inside and outside of this facility, which is now home to numerous businesses and restaurants.