USS Midway in San Diego hosting red carpet event for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Before the new Top Gun: Maverick movie opens to the public on May 27, fans in San Diego are getting a sneak peek.

Not only will service members get a private screening with celebrity visits from the stars at Naval Air Station North Island, but a couple of hundred fans will get to watch a red carpet event on the USS Midway prior to a screening downtown on Wednesday, May 4.

David Koontz, Director of Marketing at the USS Midway, says when they released the free tickets online, the couple hundred available were snatched in two minutes. He said the event will be exciting for everyone who can attend.

“All of the major celebrities from the film will be here," said Koontz.

"So they’ll all be on the red carpet, doing interviews with media from all over the world, taking photographs. And I think the thing that will be great for the fans lucky enough to get the ticket is they’re going to be several feet from these celebrities, so it’s truly going to be an experience of a lifetime."

Koontz also adds that with San Diego’s reputation as the birthplace of aviation and this year marking 100 years of the USS Midway, it’s fitting that the ship is playing such a large role in the event. He says he’s heard the movie is worthy of the hype.

“This film, I’ve been told by those who have seen it, it’s good or even better than the original film. It’s very strong, it has both emotion and pounding your chest bravado of naval aviation. And I hear the flying scenes are good if not better than the original,” said Koontz.

This sequel is being released 36 years after the original. Many iconic scenes in the original film were shot in San Diego.