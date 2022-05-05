Watch
Cleared for takeoff: 'Top Gun: Maverick' premieres in San Diego

Paramount Pictures/AP
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 21:03:29-04

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hollywood big wigs are in town Wednesday for the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego.

Actor Tom Cruise showed up in America's Finest City for a red carpet event promoting the long-delayed and highly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel.

ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt spoke with Cruise at Naval Air Station North Island where service members are getting a chance to see the movie before the general public.

Many scenes from the blockbuster hit were shot around San Diego County, and those locations are still attracting visitors to this day. One of the iconic spots on Naval Air Station North Island represented in the blockbuster film is the world famous I Bar.

I Bar is a hangout for all the naval aviators of the past and present. ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt got an exclusive look inside the bar.

Shooting for the movie began in 2018 with the original release date for 2019 but it was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Gun Maverick is in theaters everywhere starting May 27.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
