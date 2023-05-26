Suspect in deadly shooting near San Diego Central Library arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The manhunt for the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in front of San Diego Central Library Tuesday has ended with an arrest.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 21-year-old Kenneth Cheney is facing multiple charges, including murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Trey Walker.

The deadly shooting happened around 12:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Park Boulevard in East Village.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Walker and a 24-year-old man in the plaza in front of the library and they were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene with at least a gunshot wound to the torso. The other victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body. He remains in hospital care and is expected to survive his injuries.

SDPD says that based on preliminary information, there was an altercation at the entrance of the library where a group of people, including the victims, confronted Cheney over a stolen backpack.

During the confrontation, Cheney allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at Walker and the other victim.

Cheney was arrested on Thursday around 2:45 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and the Interstate 15 Freeway. Police say they are in the process of booking Cheney into the County Jail upon pending charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.