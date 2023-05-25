‘What if we didn’t move?’ Witness to East Village shooting recounts terrifying moments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vigil has started outside the San Diego Central Library to honor a man who was gunned down Tuesday afternoon.

Family members of the 20-year-old victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, have gathered outside the library and are asking for privacy.

The victim died after being shot Tuesday afternoon following what police said was some sort of altercation at the entrance to the library. A second 24-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive.

“We hear the first shots and we’re like is that what we think it is?” said Alyssa Lugo, the manager of Hob Coffee, which is across the street from where the shooting happened.

“And then we started seeing other people running and we’re like oh no that’s what we think it is.”

Lugo was interviewing a potential employee when gunfire rang out and quickly ushered the interviewee and a customer to safety at the back of the coffee shop out of sight.

Surveillance video from the coffee shop shows people starting to run outside and someone wearing a mask bolt past the shop holding what looks like a handgun.

“He could have come in here. What if we didn’t move?” Lugo said.

San Diego police homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said the victim’s name would likely be released on Thursday along with an update on the case. The shooter remained on the loose Wednesday afternoon.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video from the coffee shop, Campbell said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.