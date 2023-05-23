Shooting near San Diego Central Library leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Gunman at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities are actively searching for a gunman after a person was fatally shot and another was injured in front of San Diego Central Library Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 12:15 p.m. about shots being fired in the 300 block of Park Boulevard.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been mortally wounded by gunfire. The other victim has been taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

San Diego Police says officers have fanned out through the busy downtown district in search of the shooter, with help from personnel aboard a patrol helicopter circling overhead.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.