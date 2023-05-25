Watch Now
Anchor Kimberly Hunt details aftermath of fatal San Diego Central Library shooting

Posted at 5:44 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 20:46:21-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was in the East Village community reporting on the aftermath of a shooting in front of San Diego Central Library that left a man dead and another injured Tuesday.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Park Boulevard.

San Diego Police believe an argument took place between a man and the two victims, and it was during the altercation that the man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The suspected gunman was wearing a pink ski mask, but he took it off as he ran away, police stated. A detailed description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

