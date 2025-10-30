Stop signs installed at San Carlos intersection over a week after boy was hit by car and killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The sound of jackhammers and road construction woke up those on Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue in San Carlos Thursday morning.

The work being done was the installation of stop signs -- 10 days after police tape blocked off the same intersection following a deadly crash.

It was on the morning of Oct. 20 when 12-year-old Andrew Olsen was walking to school with his two siblings when they were struck by a car.

WATCH — Reporter Ava Kershner speaks to City Councilman Campillo about the changes being made on Jackson Dr. and Lake Badin Ave.:

Stop signs installed at intersection over a week after boy was hit and killed

The three children were taken to the hospital; Andrew died after arrival, while his two injured sisters survived.

Now, bouquets of flowers cover the corner of the intersection.

Area residents said they have called for changes in the neighborhood for months.

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents the San Carlos neighborhood, said their requests were finally acted on the morning of the crash.

“Within a few hours that morning of learning that, I had spoken with Mayor Gloria, had his immediate commitment to put in stop signs,” said Campillo. “So, we would make sure that any family that knew their children were crossing right here on Jackson [Drive] wouldn't need to be afraid that their child was walking to school.”

Residents like Shannon Smith have been emailing and contacting the city through its Get It Done app, asking for a crosswalk and lower speed limits.

But nothing was done.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure in that, you know, my efforts didn't create the change that was needed to prevent the tragic accident,” Smith told ABC 10News.

Campillo said that the previous survey that determined the intersection was standard wasn’t up to par.

“They sent out two separate studies in 2024, and because of the way the manuals operate, because of the point system, that time it did not qualify to be considered for other improvements, but as we can tell, that system is outdated,” said Campillo.

Along with the stop signs, the city will lower speed limits on Jackson Drive – between Cowles Mountain and Lake Murray boulevards -- from 40 to 35 miles per hour.

Jackson Drive will also be reduced from four lanes down to two.

The city said the changes should be completed by next summer.

The long-awaited safety measures finally coming to this neighborhood, but not without a price that was already paid.