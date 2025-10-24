Changes being made at San Carlos intersection where boy was hit and killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An all-way stop is being installed at the San Carlos intersection where a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car while walking to school with his two sisters on Oct. 20.

City of San Diego officials said the new stop signs at Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue will be in place by Halloween.

According to city officials, “That intersection currently has no stop signs or crosswalk and Jackson Drive has four lanes of traffic with a 40 mph speed limit.”

The city is also implementing the following changes:



Lanes on Jackson Drive being reduced from 4 to 2, between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Murray Boulevard

Speed limit on Jackson Drive, between Cowles Mountain Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard, is being dropped to 35 mph

City officials previously said the area met safety standards, but after a new review, they found an elevated risk of fatal crashes.