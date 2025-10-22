San Carlos community holds service for 12-year-old hit, killed walking to school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Paper bags marked with hand-written messages lit the walkway into the front doors of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in San Carlos Tuesday night for a service to honor the life of a 12-year-old boy taken too soon.

ABC 10News

Hundreds of people gathered inside the church, filling out the main sanctuary and extending into the overflow room.

The congregation included friends of 12-year-old Andrew Olsen and his family.

“Whenever I came into the house, he would always run to me and give me a big hug," said James Elmore, who said the family has been living in his home. "He was so happy to see people — and always smiling.”

There were also several people there who had never met the family, but have been just as touched by this tragedy.

“You’re going to see a lot of people here today that are going to come and support because they feel exactly what we’re feeling right now," said Damon Shaffer, a volunteer at the church and longtime teacher at nearby Patrick Henry High School.

The church kindly asked the news cameras to remain outside during the 30-minute service, but those in attendance called it a beautiful tribute.

At one point, the livestream in the overflow room showed a photo of Andrew with his signature smile.

“He wasn’t a jaded teenager yet," joked Elmore, "so, you know, he was really a joy to be around.”

Just down the street, a memorial continues to grow at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue, where Andrew was walking to Pershing Middle School with his two 12-year-old sisters Monday morning.

ABC 10News

All three of them were hit by a Honda heading east.

Andrew died at the hospital. His two sisters, Anne Willow and Jasmine Olsen, are still recovering.

The driver stayed on scene but was not arrested. Police have ruled out speed or alcohol as contributing factors.

Many parents and residents in the area have been quick to point out how dangerous they say the intersection can be. It doesn't have any crosswalks, and they say the sun can be blinding driving in that direction at that time of day.

“When I came out, I happened to notice that the sun had risen," said Shannon Smith who lives at that very street corner. "It would’ve been, by my estimation, right in the driver’s eyes.”

SDPD Eastern Division Capt. Jonathan Lowe said, "The driver did not see them that early in the morning as he was crossing over this hill."

As the investigation continues, Andrew's memory lives on.

"He was, honestly, really respectable. He was funny. He was kind. He honestly helped me a lot. He understood a lot of things," said Riley Van Pelt, a 7th grader at Pershing Middle School and friend of Andrew.

"A parent's worst nightmare," Riley's mother, Jennifer, told ABC 10News. "No parent should have to bury their child.”

The road ahead is not an easy one, but this community will not let the family walk it alone.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with funeral expenses and medical bills.

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.