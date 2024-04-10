Wrong-way crash on I-5 kills 2 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people died Wednesday morning after a car driving in the wrong lane on the I-5 crashed into another car, causing the innocent driver's car to catch fire.

All lanes of I-5 south were closed for several hours as the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene. As of 6 a.m., the lanes were still blocked, causing traffic in the area.

ABC 10News sent a reporter to the scene on I-5, just before the Palomar Street exit. That area was completely blocked off. 10News is still working to gather more information, but our newsroom can confirm one of the cars was driving north in the southbound lanes.

Our Breaking News Tracker captured video of one of the cars completely engulfed in flames at one point.

10News spoke to someone who witnessed the crash. He said the driver going the wrong way was driving recklessly in a red Honda, and the car driving the right way, which caught on fire, looks like it could be a Dodge Challenger.

"The other car caught on fire right away. When I got off, we saw the guy in the right lane trying to get out. It was so fast," says Juan Zamorano. "The fire consumed the car so quick — he was out of it. Tried to help the guy... The guy driving the wrong tried to help him, but he was gone too... We saw him trying to get out."

This crash is causing major traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.